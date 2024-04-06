Jordan Henderson opens up about emotional Liverpool exit

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that he was emotional when he left the club but believes it was the right decision for both him and the team. Henderson left Liverpool in January and joined Dutch side Ajax after spending six months at Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

He expressed his happiness for Liverpool's success and hopes for a fairytale ending for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson Liverpool Exit Emotional Decision Success Jurgen Klopp

