Jonny Howson: Middlesbrough still have plenty to play for despite play-off hopes fading

Jonny Howson insists his Middlesbrough side still have plenty to play for ahead of their game against Leeds United despite a play-off place looking all but impossible. Boro did Leeds a huge favour in containing Ipswich Town to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, keeping the table-topping Tractor Boys within touching distance after Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers.

They’re still the kind of games you want to play in. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere. “They’ve obviously got their own aims. From our point of view, we don’t just want to throw these final three games away. We want to end them in the best possible manner and keep this unbeaten run going. Hopefully we can then take that into next season as well.

Jonny Howson Middlesbrough Leeds United Play-Off Football

