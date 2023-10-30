Jonnie Irwin labelled an inspiration as he shares new pics amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has been branded a "fantastic role model" by fans after sharing a series of new family photos from a recent outing amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former A Place in the Sun presenter, 49, enjoyed some quality time with his wife Jessica, 41, and their three young sons, Rex, five, and three year old twins Cormac and Rafa, over the weekend, with the family-of-five heading to Jesmond Dean in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne for a fun day out.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jonnie posted a collection of photos from the day trip, including a sweet family portrait of him and Jessica with their children. Jonnie wrote: "Apart from the constant peril of fearing one of the lads is gonna jump in or not hit the breaks in time we all got home without incident and probably as wet as if we had all gone in but Jesmond Dean is a special place to visit in any weather, home now for a lot fire to dry out. #jesmonddene #familywalk #sunday #wetweekend". headtopics.com

A third fan called him a "fantastic role model for us all" while a fourth told Jonnie he teaches people "to live in the moment". The 49 year old revealed in November 2022 that he his lung cancer had spread to his brain, two years after being diagnosed with the devastating disease. He's since been documenting his journey on social media, including the different treatments he's tried in a bid to treat his cancer.

Jonnie has admitted that he hasn't told his three young sons about his diagnosis, as he feels it would confuse them, especially his eldest son Rex. "I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' but tell them what?" he told Hello! "It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around. And it would confuse the hell out of Rex he's got a shocking enough day coming. Let's bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible." headtopics.com

