Jonathan Agnew to step down as BBC cricket correspondent

Jonathan Agnew has announced he will step down as the BBC’s cricket correspondent at the end of the summer, but will continue to commentate for Test Match Special for four more years. The veteran broadcaster, 63, nodded to his former life as a fast bowler by declaring it was “time for fresh legs” after 33 years in the role.

Agnew joined the BBC in 1991 and quickly succeeded Christopher Martin-Jenkins in the correspondent’s chair, forming popular on-air partnerships with the likes of Brian Johnson, Henry Blofeld, Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Vaughan.He will remain in post as lead commentator until at least 2027, passing over his other broadcast commitments and columnist duties. “I am really delighted that I shall continue to present Test Match Special for the next four years,” he said. “It is a unique programme of which I am immensely proud, and means so much to so many people. However, this does seem the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket corresponden

