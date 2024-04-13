Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After Nine Years of Marriage

The pair - who share seven-year-old daughter Elsie Louise - Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced they are divorcing after nine years of marriage. The pair - who share seven-year-old daughter Elsie Louise - shared the news in a joint statement on Friday, just days after the launch of the fifth series of their comedy show Meet The Richardsons .
The 'at home mockumentary' show about their relationship first aired in 2020, with the couple crediting it for 'helping their off-screen relationship.' Jon and Lucy began dating in 2013 after meeting through fellow comedian Roisin Conaty, before tying the knot in April 2015 and welcoming their daughter in September the following year. Recalling their first meeting in her book, Drinking Custard: Diary of a Confused Mum, Lucy said they 'hit it off' straight away. Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced they are divorcing after nine years of marriage The pair - who share a daughter Elsie Louise, 7, - shared the news in a joint statement on Friday, just days after the launch of the fifth series of their comedy show Meet The Richardsons She explained how she had just moved to London to pursue a career in comedy when Roisin invited her to a gig at The Fighting Cocks in Kingston-upon-Thames. 'I felt someone's presence behind me. I nearly fainted; honestly my heart was beating like the clappers as I was sure Jon knew I fancied him,' she wrot
Jon Richardson Lucy Beaumont Divorce Marriage Comedy Show Meet The Richardsons Daughter Relationship
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »