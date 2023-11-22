Jon Hamm Reveals Wearing Stunt Nipples for Fargo Season Five

Jon Hamm shared a fun fact about Fargo season five, revealing that he wore stunt nipples for a scene in which he appeared shirtless with nipple rings. The former Mad Men star explained that he had blue latex put on his nipples and then a lifelike pair of nipples were pierced and placed over his own nipples for the shoot.





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Juno Temple portrays 'wolf in sheep's clothing' while Jon Hamm plays hot-tubbing sheriff with nipple...Juno Temple, 34, played a 'wolf in sheep's clothing' while Jon Hamm, 52, portrayed a sheriff with nipple rings in a trailer released on Wednesday for the fifth season of Fargo.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hamm Strasse Bradford: Man arrested after 22-year-old woman killed in city centre crashPolice are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in West Yorkshire.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Reese Witherspoon, 47, admits she broke down in TEARS when she realized she was working like a...Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return in season 3 of The Morning Show on Apple TV alongside a new character played by Jon Hamm.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jon Jones forced to pull out of UFC 295 as drastic change made to main eventJon Jones has pulled out of his heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 - and a new main event has been scheduled in place of his fight against Stipe Miocic.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Jon Jones out of UFC 295 through injury and huge interim title fight announcedStipe Miocic is also off the card.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Child killer Jon Venables' parole hearing will be in privateVenables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson in November 1993 at the age of 10 for the harrowing murder of toddler James

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »