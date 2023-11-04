Johnson wanted the old to 'accept their fate' from Covid - now the Tories fear an OAP backlash

It was about 20 years ago, in early 2003 when I was aged 31. I started having numb hands and feet. I worked in a sports shop at the time and on the till near the doors opening and closing. So I started feeling really cold in my hands and feet despite wearing gloves and socks. I bought some of those things you find in camping shops to warm up your hands and feet so I was putting those inside my gloves and socks
. Things carried on like that for a few months and then I spoke to my mother about it, who spoke to someone she knew. The next minute I was off to see the doctor. I was in pretty quick to have an MRI scan and on the scan it showed I had lesions on my brain and spine. And then they sent me for a lumbar puncture not long after that. That obviously showed up something as well. The next minute I was in to see one of the MSwas it was something old people get and they end up in wheelchairs. That was all I knew about it back then. I didn’t know that young people could get MS. I remember being sat in a small room when I was given my diagnosis. It wasn’t a shock, really. I was just happy I knew what it was and it wasn’t, basically. It was like a relief that I knew what it was finally and I could get on with it. Nothing really happened for a while because just two weeks after I was diagnosed my dad passed awa
