Johnny Vegas Brings Back Glamping Site for Another Year

Johnny Vegas is bringing back his glamping site for another year, after launching the experience at Melbourne Hall . The comedian and actor, from St Helens, opened his unique glamping experience The Field of Dreams on the site of the historic house, in South Derbyshire . In 2023, a Channel 4 crew documented the camp site getting off the ground, for a series called Johnny Vegas : Carry on Glamping which is available to watch now.
The Field of Dreams opened in April 2023 and is set to reopen when the season starts again from April 12, 2024. Guests visiting can take their pick of eight restored and converted vehicles for a glamping experience
Johnny Vegas Glamping Field Of Dreams Melbourne Hall South Derbyshire Channel 4 Carry On Glamping Restored Vehicles Converted Vehicles
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »