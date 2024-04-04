Johnny Marr Inducted into Glasgow Barrowland Hall of Fame

A legendary musician was inducted into the Glasgow Barrowland Hall of Fame last night. Johnny Marr performed to crowds at the iconic venue on Wednesday night as part of The Spirit Power Tour which is currently touring the UK. Over the years the Barrowland Hall Of Fame inductees have included luminaries David Bowie, Iggy Pop, The Ramones, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Simple Minds and many more.
Upon receiving the accolade, Johnny said: "Thank you to the legendary Glasgow Barrowlands for inducting me into their Hall Of Fame. "I remember arriving in the dressing room in 1985 and since then I’ve had the honour of playing there so many times in many different bands." The former guitarist of The Smiths first performed at the venue in 1985 with the band, returning there with the group again in 198
