Johnny Marr Inducted into Glasgow Barrowland Hall of Fame

A legendary musician was inducted into the Glasgow Barrowland Hall of Fame last night. Johnny Marr performed to crowds at the iconic venue on Wednesday night as part of The Spirit Power Tour which is currently touring the UK. Over the years the Barrowland Hall Of Fame inductees have included luminaries David Bowie, Iggy Pop, The Ramones, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Simple Minds and many more.

Upon receiving the accolade, Johnny said: "Thank you to the legendary Glasgow Barrowlands for inducting me into their Hall Of Fame. "I remember arriving in the dressing room in 1985 and since then I’ve had the honour of playing there so many times in many different bands." The former guitarist of The Smiths first performed at the venue in 1985 with the band, returning there with the group again in 198

Johnny Marr Glasgow Barrowland Hall Of Fame Spirit Power Tour Music Iconic Venue

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Happy Monday's Bez to host after party at Glasgow pub following Barrowland showThe iconic Mancunian will be partying until 3am with a chance for fans to join him following the Happy Mondays show on Friday in Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Liam Gallagher poses with fans in Glasgow ahead of Barrowland gigThe singer stopped to sign autographs and pose for photos with Scots fans ahead of his Barrowlands gig in the heart of the city.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The amazing Glasgow crime tale of notorious safecracker Johnny 'Gentle' RamenskyHe was once regarded as the best safecracker in the world and held the record for escaping from one of Scotland's toughest jails.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Plans to transform Glasgow Maryhill community with £100m investment and 400 new homesWheatley Homes Glasgow and Glasgow City Council revealed updated plans to transform Wyndford in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/03 | Watch AgainYou can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »