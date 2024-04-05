John Tinniswood Named World's Oldest Man by Guinness World Records

John Tinniswood was paid a "surprise visit" by the Guinness World Records after being named the world's oldest man . He received the title following the death of the previous recipient, Juan Vicente Perez .
Guinness delivered a framed certificate to John at his care home, The Hollies Rest Home in Southport.
John Tinniswood Guinness World Records Oldest Man The Hollies Rest Home Southport Juan Vicente Perez
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
111-year-old English man becomes world's oldest living manA 111-year-old man from England is now the world’s oldest living man, and said the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. John Alfred Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – and is a great-grandfather currently residing at a care home in Southport, where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”. Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently – he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances. Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he does not follow any particular diet.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
111-year-old English man becomes world's oldest living manA 111-year-old man from England is now the world’s oldest living man, and said the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. John Alfred Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – and is a great-grandfather currently residing at a care home in Southport, where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”. Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently – he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances. Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he does not follow any particular diet.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »