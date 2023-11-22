John Nicholson sends message from hospital bed after suffering stroke

‘Am f**ked but won’t be forever’ was the message from John Nicholson from a hospital bed in Scotland after he suffered a massive stroke. He has been part of the Football365 family for over 20 years and we love him dearly; he has been at the heart of us being pinko virtue-signallers who absolutely will not Stick to the Football. Ever the professional, he has used Bard to help him write a column about one of his great loves: international football.
The first thing you need to know about having a stroke is that you need to surrender to it completely. You are not special. The fact is, football remains at the heart of everything. Especially Scottish football. It wasn’t long before I had staff listening to Scotland v Norway. It’s amazing how football draws people to you. In the realm of sports, few spectacles evoke the same level of passion, intrigue and sheer drama as football internationals
