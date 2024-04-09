John Murtough to leave role as Manchester United's football director

John Murtough is set to leave his role as Manchester United 's football director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe 's restructure of the hierarchy at Old Trafford continues. The Manchester Evening News revealed in November that United were planning to replace Murtough, with Ratcliffe's acquisition of a minority stake set to be confirmed.
Murtough was appointed as United's inaugural football director in March 2021 and oversaw the appointment of Erik ten Hag from Ajax, which preceded a successful 2022/23 campaign. However, United have regressed this season, and recruitment has continued to be criticised during Murtough's time as football director. The 53-year-old joined the club from the Premier League 10 years ago, and he's set to be replaced by the incoming Dan Ashworth. After deciding it was best for him to step aside, it's understood Murtough's resignation was accepted last week and that he'll leave his role this week. ALSO READ: United have another five academy stars who you haven't heard about ALSO READ: United fans have made their feelings clear on Greenwood Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave following an approach from United and negotiations are continuing over his potential appointment as sporting director. Murtough's responsibilities are expected to eventually be assumed by Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, who is currently Southampton's director of footbal
