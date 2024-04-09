John Murtough Steps Down as Football Director of Manchester United

John Murtough is stepping down as football director and leaving Manchester United . Change is afoot at Old Trafford after Ineos took control of football operations earlier this year as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to become minority owner. They aim to bring in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as part of a new-look football leadership team at United that Murtough will not be part of.

The club said in a statement: “John Murtough is to step down from his position as football director of Manchester United and leave the club after almost 11 years in a variety of roles at Carrington.” Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United, said: “After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place.United co-owner Ratcliffe echoed those sentiments as the club starts anew behind the scenes. John Murtough is to step down from his position as Football Director of Manchester United and leave the club after almost 11 years in a variety of roles at Carrington.“We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years and for his support and integrity during this period of transition,” he said. “He leaves with our best wishes for the futur

