HEAD TOPICS

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2023: 'Snapper, The Perfect Tree'

  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 53 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📰 Glasgow_Live
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 51,5
  • Publisher: 97 / 3.

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 is now out - and it's all about happiness. The advert tells the story of a young boy and his mischievous Venus flytrap Christmas tree. Titled 'Snapper, The Perfect Tree', it follows the boy as he nurtures the plant from a seed, believing it to be a perfect Christmas tree.

John Lewis, Christmas Advert, Happiness, Snapper, The Perfect Tree, Venus Flytrap, Festive Season, Retail

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 is now out - and it's of course one we have been waiting for. Each year retailers such as Asda, Aldi, Waitrose and M&S will tell a story through a cute, emotional or funny advert and this year John Lewis are making it all about happiness. The retailer has released an upbeat tale of a young boy whose grow-your-own Christmas tree turns out to be a mischievous Venus flytrap as it firmly sidesteps the nation’s woes for the festive season.

The highly anticipated advert – a long-established feature of the UK’s festive retail landscape – is titled ‘Snapper, The Perfect Tree’. It follows the boy as he nurtures the plant from a seed, which he purchased at a local market, in the belief he is cultivating a perfect Christmas tree. READ MORE: The Amazon 'Oodie dupe' that will keep you warm this winter READ MORE: Amazon's 'fantastic' calming diffuser that reduces stress in cats and kittens The fast-growing plant becomes an equally big personality who wants to join in all the fun of Christma

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Much anticipated advert features Venus flytrap grown from Christmas tree seedJohn Lewis has released an upbeat tale of a young boy whose grow-your-own Christmas tree turns out to be a mischievous Venus flytrap as it firmly sidesteps the nation's woes for the festive season.
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Martin Lewis' free £100 Xmas gift card tip for anyone who shops at John LewisThe Money Saving Expert says people only have two weeks to act
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

John Lewis tells the tale of 'Snapper' the Venus flytrap as retailer launches curveball Christmas advertThe time of year has come - John Lewis has launched its Christmas advert, but the retailer has ditched conventions with a curveball tale.
Source: LBC - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 with SnapperThe advert features Andrea Bocelli who performs a song called ‘Festa’
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

John Lewis Christmas advert shuns tearjerker tradition to cheer up the UKWatch the highly-anticipated festive advert featuring Snapper the Venus flytrap
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

John Lewis' 2023 Christmas advert introduces us to Snappy the Venus flytrapThe John Lewis advert is an annual Christmas favourite
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »