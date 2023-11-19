John Lewis Christmas Advert 2023: 'Snapper, The Perfect Tree'

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 is now out - and it's of course one we have been waiting for. Each year retailers such as Asda, Aldi, Waitrose and M&S will tell a story through a cute, emotional or funny advert and this year John Lewis are making it all about happiness. The retailer has released an upbeat tale of a young boy whose grow-your-own Christmas tree turns out to be a mischievous Venus flytrap as it firmly sidesteps the nation’s woes for the festive season.
The highly anticipated advert – a long-established feature of the UK’s festive retail landscape – is titled ‘Snapper, The Perfect Tree’. It follows the boy as he nurtures the plant from a seed, which he purchased at a local market, in the belief he is cultivating a perfect Christmas tree. READ MORE: The Amazon 'Oodie dupe' that will keep you warm this winter READ MORE: Amazon's 'fantastic' calming diffuser that reduces stress in cats and kittens The fast-growing plant becomes an equally big personality who wants to join in all the fun of Christma
