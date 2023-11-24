John Lewis Black Friday Sale: Top Deals on Technology, Home Appliances, Clothing, and More

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is officially a-go, with top-tier savings now available on best-selling technology, home appliances, clothing, beauty products and more. We've trawled through hundreds of offers to bring you the crème de la crème of this year's deals. What's more, while John Lewis doesn't offer a Black Friday price guarantee like some retailers during sales season, there is an extended returns period (up to January 23, 2024) on most products.
So, if you do see a product for less, or change your mind after a purchase, you've got an unusually long window of opportunity to return it. There's also a minimum two-year guarantee included on all electricals and five years on TVs – all at no extra cost. – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfec
