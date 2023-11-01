John Brunner Q&A: Abel pushing for IndyCar future sooner than later

Abel Motorsports built a respectable reputation in the junior formula categories across the United States and has pound-for-pound quickly become one of the stronger outfits in Indy NXT since joining in 2022. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Team Manager John Brunner shares the how the effort to be part of the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” with driver R.C.

So, what we'll do differently for '24 is that we'll probably start hiring dedicated Indy-type of people, whether that's for management, all the way down. That's probably the biggest difference. I have an Indy NXT team to run, and I do not want to take anything away from that. Things are looking so good for '24 for our Indy NXT team. There's lots of things happening there and I don't want to take anything away from that program.