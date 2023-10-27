Joey King's European Honeymoon: A Romantic Getaway in Italy

Joey King had a great time in Europe during her honeymoon. The Kissing Booth actress shared a video from the getaway to Instagram on Friday that revealed all the good times she experienced with her husband Steven Piet. The 24-year-old Bullet Train star showed off her toned figure in a one-piece black swimsuit as she kissed her 32-year-old spouse when in Italy. They went all over the country, spending time in Lake Como, Capri and Naples. King was also seen modeling gold jewelry from Pomellato while in Rome. 'Roma + my @pomellato jewelry=my new personality,' wrote the new spokesperson in her Instagram caption as she wore a cream colored blouse and black sunglasses. The lovebirds tied the knot in Spain in September. Kissing in Capri! Joey King had a great time in Europe last month. The Kissing Booth actress was seen on her honeymoon in Italy with her new husband Steven Piet in new images shared to her Instagram account Cheeky chick: Here is a look at King's toned body as she wore a swimsuit on a boat The love is real: The pair could not keep their hands off each other as they looked out at the boats The couple were seen all over Italy. They enjoyed swimming in Lake Como, in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region, is an upscale resort set against the foothills of the Alps. The lake has three slender branches that meet at the resort town of Bellagi Read more:

DailyMailCeleb »

Joey King's European HoneymoonJoey King had a great time in Europe during her honeymoon. The Kissing Booth actress shared a video from the getaway to Instagram on Friday that revealed all the good times she experienced with her husband Steven Piet. They went all over the country, spending time in Lake Como, Capri and Naples. King was also seen modeling gold jewelry from Pomellato while in Rome. Read more ⮕

E4 MAFS Nathanial claims Ella 'requested threesome' on honeymoonNathanial Valentino, who left the experiment following Ella Morgan's affair with JJ Slater, also blasted show makers for 'lying' about his other half's 'drunk antics'. Read more ⮕

Celeb SAS' Jason Fox enjoys Jordan honeymoon with new wifeCelebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Jason Fox rode camels in the desert and covered himself in mud during his incredible honeymoon in Jordan with his wife Jules Hawkins Read more ⮕

This Maldives honeymoon hotspot was the perfect base for my Mission Impossible-style adventure holidayInside Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli, where spa days and scuba diving go hand in hand Read more ⮕

Joey Barton has been sackedFormer Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has been sacked Read more ⮕

Joey Barton sacked by League One club Bristol RoversAndy Mangan will lead the side in the interim. Read more ⮕