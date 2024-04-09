Joey Essex's Dramatic Transformation Leaves Fans in Shock

Joey Essex looks absolutely unrecognisable with his recent trim… Yes, it’s him (Picture: Joey Essex /Instagram) Remember Joey Essex ? Well, that’s him. Nope it’s not Brad Pitt, or Channing Tatum. The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, has undergone a huge transformation since he touched down in the Hollywood hills a few weeks ago. Usually with a thick mop of brunette hair, Joey has done a Harry Styles and shaved it all off in a look that leaves him truly unrecognisable.
The reality TV legend – who has also appeared on shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Dancing on Ice – has unveiled the new look on social media and fans can’t believe their eyes. His most recent picture sees the star posing outside a ‘snack shop’ in West Hollywood wearing a white T-shirt. He captioned the post with: ‘Just chillin outside the snack shop in WeHo, what u saying ?’ Maintaining an air of mystery, Joey posted another string of pictures in California with his shaved head a few weeks ago and wrote: ‘My dreams reach to a world that don’t exist, but I’ll see you soon anywa
