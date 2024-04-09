Joey Essex's Dramatic Transformation Leaves Fans in Shock

Joey Essex looks absolutely unrecognisable with his recent trim… Yes, it’s him (Picture: Joey Essex /Instagram) Remember Joey Essex ? Well, that’s him. Nope it’s not Brad Pitt, or Channing Tatum. The Only Way Is Essex star, 33, has undergone a huge transformation since he touched down in the Hollywood hills a few weeks ago. Usually with a thick mop of brunette hair, Joey has done a Harry Styles and shaved it all off in a look that leaves him truly unrecognisable.

The reality TV legend – who has also appeared on shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Dancing on Ice – has unveiled the new look on social media and fans can’t believe their eyes. His most recent picture sees the star posing outside a ‘snack shop’ in West Hollywood wearing a white T-shirt. He captioned the post with: ‘Just chillin outside the snack shop in WeHo, what u saying ?’ Maintaining an air of mystery, Joey posted another string of pictures in California with his shaved head a few weeks ago and wrote: ‘My dreams reach to a world that don’t exist, but I’ll see you soon anywa

Joey Essex Transformation Shaved Head Reality TV Star Social Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE's Joey Essex's impressive net worth after dramatic transformationJoey Essex first found fame in 2011 when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex - since then, he's forged a successful showbiz career that has helped him to earn millions

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Fans spot what Youri Tielemans did moments after Jude Bellingham's dramatic equaliser for EnglandTielemans was understandably not happy.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Molly-Mae uses private jet for second time this month as she surprises friend with birthday trip despite...Molly-Mae Hague shocks fans with dramatic hair transformation – but there’s a twist

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Corrie fans beg Dylan star 'please' telling fans 'quite the opposite' after exitThe actor is known for playing Dylan Willson in the ITV soap and there were emotional scenes for the character

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Fans think they know X-rated message Scott McTominay shouted at Liverpool fans after Manchester United...Fans think they know x-rated message Scott McTominay shouted at Liverpool fans after Manchester United's late extra-time winner in FA Cup

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Fans think they know what Scott McTominay said to Liverpool fans straight after full-time whistleMcTominay appeared to point at the travelling Liverpool support.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »