Joey Barton's Failed Attempt to Prove Superiority to Celtic Player

The last time that Joey Barton mouthed off in public about his superiority to a Celtic player it did not end particularly well for him. He confidently predicted he would have little difficulty dealing with Scott Brown after he signed for newly-promoted Rangers on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer of 2016.

The prospect of the two combative midfielders and larger-than-life personalities going head-to-head for the first time was a mouthwatering one for supporters of both Glasgow clubs as well as neutral observers. Celtic blew Rangers away in their opening Premiership encounter at Parkhead that September and Barton proved unable to lay a glove on Brown as the visitors were thrashed 5-1. You would have thought the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Marseille player – who departed Govan not long after that humiliation following a training ground bust-up at Auchenhowie - would have learned an invaluable lesson from that chastening experience and would think twice before spouting off again. Alas, he has not

