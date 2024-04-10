Joelinton set to sign new deal at Newcastle United

Former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie admitted he was delighted that Joelinton is set to pen a new deal at Newcastle United . Joelinton is close to finalising a four-year extension to his contract following uncertainty around his future at the club.

McAvennie praised Joelinton's influence on the team and expressed his happiness for the fans.

