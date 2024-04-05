Joe Manganiello Spotted with Girlfriend After Finalizing Divorce from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello looked relaxed after working out in Los Angeles Thursday, the same day his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara was finalized. The actor, 47, was accompanied by his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, 34, and their pooch Bubbles. The Kill Room star showcased his fit form in a pair of gray joggers and a black hoodie with gray and black Nike sneakers. The Deal or No Deal Island host sported a scruffy beard and his dark hair showed signs of a sweaty workout session.

O'Connor showcased her toned legs in a pair of black leggings. She wore a black cropped hoodie and gray, white and pink Nike sneakers. The Porterville actress appeared makeup free and wore her dark blonde hair in a ponytail.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in black while enjoying Giorgio Baldi date night with silver fox surgeon...Justin is the first boyfriend Sofia is known to have had since the collapse of her marriage to Magic Mike beefcake Joe Manganiello last year. The pair announced their separation in July.

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in racy black corset at America’s Got Talent premiereThe Griselda actress joined her colleagues Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews

Joe Manganiello Says He’s Not A Fan Of How True Blood EndedJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more.

Sofia Vergara wears slinky and sexy turquoise jumpsuit for date nightSofia Vergara slipped into a turquoise, one-strap, satin look for a date night with boyfriend Justin Saliman in Los Angeles this week.

