Joe Hart: Celtic will 'stay in their lane' as champions

Joe Hart insists Celtic will ‘stay in their lane’ as champions when it comes down to the crunch over the remaining weeks of the season.
Hart has eight major trophies to his name across his illustrious career as a goalkeeper at Manchester City and Celtic. “Just stay in our lane, stay focussed,” he said when asked what it will take to get over the line. “Drawing on the power of a club that is used to winning things and not being intimidated by that.
