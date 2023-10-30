Joe Cordina to Defend World Super-Featherweight Title Against Edward Vazquez

However, he is now the titleholder again and will be defending his crown as well as his unbeaten record against Vazquez who beat Brayan De Gracia in July.This fight will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Madecin in Monte Carlo.

The undercard is set to get underway at 7pm UK time before the main event ringwalks are scheduled for 10:15pm.Conor McGregor leaves Georgina Rodriguez laughing before squaring up to Cristiano Ronaldo Fans can watch the event for £9.99 per month or £99.99 per year. More details on how to sign up can be foundTyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date: UK start time, undercard, latest news and how to followOleksandr Usyk tells Tyson Fury to vacate world title if he can't fight in DecemberCordina vs Vazquez: What has been said?

Champion Cordina believes that he ‘doesn’t deserve’ to hold the world title if he loses to Vazquez in Monte Carlo this weekend. He said: "I'm expecting it to be a tough fight, but if I can't beat Edward Vazquez, I don't deserve to be world champion. headtopics.com

"I'm expecting it to be a tough fight, but if I can't beat Edward Vazquez, I don't deserve to be world champion.

"I'm looking to do a job. He's standing in the way of me giving my kids a very bright future, so that's my motivation.

Fitness Expert Joe Wicks Turns Down Boris Johnson's Offer for Public Health CampaignJoe Wicks, a fitness expert and YouTube star, reveals that he declined Boris Johnson's offer to front a public health campaign due to lack of sincerity. Wicks believes the campaign was just a PR stunt and did not feel genuine. He prefers to focus on his fitness content and recipes that have a meaningful impact. Additionally, Wicks criticizes the growing popularity of anti-obesity drugs, stating that they do not address the underlying psychological issues. Read more ⮕

