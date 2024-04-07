Joe Cole believes Kevin De Bruyne is the best Premier League midfielder

Joe Cole believes Kevin De Bruyne ranks above Paul Scholes , Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard on the list of great Premier League midfielders. The Belgian tallied two goals and an assist in Manchester City's 4-2 win away at Crystal Palace on Saturday to take his number of goal contributions this season to 18 in 16 outings. Just ten have been starts, having missed 28 games through injury at the start of the campaign.
The 32-year-old is gunning for his sixth English title and is destined for the Premier League Hall of Fame. Theoretical debate has often been raised in regards to whether he is the best midfielder in top-flight history. READ MORE: Player ratings vs Palace READ MORE: Man City hit by another defensive injury scare The likes of Manchester United hero Scholes, Liverpool legend Gerrard and Chelsea icon - and former Man City player - Frank Lampard are often thrown into the conversation. But Cole, who played with all three for England, reckons De Bruyne trumps them al
