Joe Cole believes Kevin De Bruyne is the best Premier League midfielder

Joe Cole believes Kevin De Bruyne ranks above Paul Scholes , Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard on the list of great Premier League midfielders. The Belgian tallied two goals and an assist in Manchester City's 4-2 win away at Crystal Palace on Saturday to take his number of goal contributions this season to 18 in 16 outings. Just ten have been starts, having missed 28 games through injury at the start of the campaign.

The 32-year-old is gunning for his sixth English title and is destined for the Premier League Hall of Fame. Theoretical debate has often been raised in regards to whether he is the best midfielder in top-flight history. READ MORE: Player ratings vs Palace READ MORE: Man City hit by another defensive injury scare The likes of Manchester United hero Scholes, Liverpool legend Gerrard and Chelsea icon - and former Man City player - Frank Lampard are often thrown into the conversation. But Cole, who played with all three for England, reckons De Bruyne trumps them al

Joe Cole Kevin De Bruyne Premier League Midfielder Paul Scholes Steven Gerrard Frank Lampard

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florian Wirtz can solve Man City's impending Kevin De Bruyne problemManchester City are nearing an uncomfortable conversation surrounding Kevin De Bruyne's future at the club after a season defined by injuries

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

City face unpopular Kevin De Bruyne call as risk magnifiesThe Belgian playmaker is adored by Manchester City supporters but his current contract expires in June 2025

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kevin de Bruyne's Future at Manchester CityKevin de Bruyne's future at Manchester City is uncertain as he approaches the end of his current contract. With injuries and alternative options in his position, the club must consider their options. City are approaching decision time.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City postpone new contract talks with Kevin De BruyneThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Kevin De Bruyne's Struggles Continue at Manchester CityThe experienced midfielder looked off his game again away at Liverpool, leaving his manager with no choice but to make a change. Kevin De Bruyne appears to be facing a similar crossroads at Manchester City, having struggled to build up a rhythm since his return to Pep Guardiola's squad in January.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Moment that Pep Guardiola 'decided' to bring Kevin De Bruyne off vs Liverpool spotted by supportersThe moment Pep Guardiola decided to bring Kevin De Bruyne off against Liverpool has been spotted by supporters.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »