Joe Cole backs Tottenham to secure top-four spot in Premier League

Joe Cole has backed Tottenham to 'nick' the final top-four spot in the Premier League despite missing the chance to overtake Aston Villa after drawing with West Ham. Spurs took an early lead at the London Stadium through Brennan Johnson but were pegged back by Kurt Zouma's header on 19 minutes. Both sides created openings but failed to show cutting edge and had to settle with a share of the points, leaving Tottenham fifth - two points behind Villa - with eight games remaining.

Manchester United are a further nine points back but will close the gap to just six if they win their game in hand. The team finishing fifth may still qualify for the Champions League but the top four clubs are the only ones guaranteed of their place in Europe's top club competition. Asked for his take on the top-four battle after Tottenham's draw at West Ham, Cole said on TNT Sports: 'I think Spurs could nick fourth.

