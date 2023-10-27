Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as China’s foreign minister Wang Yi speaks after a bilateral meeting at the State Department (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The encounter was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilising an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

Mr Biden had been widely expected to talk with Wang Yi, a reciprocal action after Mr Xi met Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June.Beijing has yet to confirm if Mr Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month but Mr Biden has said a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines is possible. headtopics.com

“China should use whatever ability it has as an influential power to urge calm” in the Middle East, said US state department spokesman Matthew Miller. American officials believe the Chinese have considerable leverage with Iran, which is a major backer of Hamas.The Chinese president last came to the US in 2017, when former president Donald Trump hosted him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

