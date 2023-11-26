Jobe Bellingham quietly building his own career in football

The 18-year-old is a talent in his own right, but has started his career in the sizable shadow of his brother,awards and getting the Golden Boy award, indicating that the 20-year-old is set to dominate football from this point on. But while Jude is banging in goals for fun in Madrid, Jobe is quietly building some top-level interest of his own.
spent two years at St Andrews and was able to get a close look at Jobe, but revealed in January this year that he could find it tricky to step out of his brother's shadow.Jobe Bellingham emulates Jude but has muted celebration after scoring against Birmingham"The problem for me is that wherever he goes he’s always going to be compared to his brother, isn’t he?through a Championship season so it’s always considered that he’s not doing as well, but my job and my role now is to explain to him that everyone has a different path. “If he starts doing what he’s capable of when he’s 18, 19, 20, it doesn’t mean that he isn’t any good because he hasn’t gone to a World Cup and ripped it up like his brother ha
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »