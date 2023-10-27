JLS: I went to 'EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour', this is what I thought and where else they played

JLS, made up of members Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill, are currently on a national tour called 'EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour'. I attended their show at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, October 26 and can fill you in on what I thought... What were the merch options like? The variety of merchandise on offer was as expected, there were numerous styles of t-shirts and hoodies, a beanie, a mug, a canvas bag and posters.

For the songs I did not know, the band had still picked tracks that would get people dancing or feeling emotional, plus they themselves danced and got the audience involved enough throughout for me to stay thoroughly entertained. There was also an unusual 15 minute section where Marvin and Aston competed to see who could DJ mix the best songs whilst JB and Oritsé sung.

Read more:

leponline »

Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Chart-topping boyband JLS bring their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coastThe double BRIT Award winners – who are currently wowing audiences across the UK with their ‘Everybody Say JLS’ arena tour – will head to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 11. Read more ⮕

JLS to play Shrewsbury's Quarry Park next summerBoyband JLS have announced a special one-off outdoor performance at Shrewsbury's Quarry next summer. Read more ⮕

JLS to perform outdoor show in Shrewsbury next SummerJLS are set to perform a special one-off mega summer outdoor show at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on Sunday 14 July 2024. Read more ⮕

Brendan Rodgers in Celtic exit pass as Hoops icon says: 'Don't take the mick'Brendan Rodgers' exit for Leicester has not been forgotten by everybody of a Celtic persuasion Read more ⮕

Estrogen therapy's effect on Alzheimer's needs more study, say researchersEstrogen-based menopause hormone therapy for women in midlife should be investigated more thoroughly as a potential strategy for preventing Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, according to a new analysis from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. Read more ⮕

ITV Coronation Street fans say 'finally' as character is backCorrie fans were quick to notice she had been 'missing' from screens Read more ⮕