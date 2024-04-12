JK Rowling Slams Transgender Support Group Mermaids for Lies

JK Rowling criticizes transgender support group Mermaids for promoting child transition and spreading lies.

JK Rowling slams Mermaids in wake of Cass report for 'total, shameless lies' and says their...The Harry Potter author criticised comments made by the group's chief executive Lauren Stoner yesterday that it does not advocate for any medical pathway.

A Complete Breakdown of the J.K. Rowling Transgender Comments ControversyHarry Potter author J.K. Rowling is under fire after posting a series of controversial tweets about the transgender community. Here's everything to know.

JK Rowling slams 'ludicrous' SNP hate crime law and refuses to delete postsThe billionaire author attacked the controversial Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which comes into effect on April 1.

JK Rowling's comments on new hate crime laws not considered criminal, police sayPolice have stated that JK Rowling's comments about new hate crime laws are not considered criminal, and no further action will be taken. Rowling had challenged the police to arrest her on social media over the legislation that was recently implemented in Scotland. The new laws aim to address the harm caused by hatred and prejudice, providing protection to individuals based on various grounds. However, Rowling has been critical of the Scottish government's stance on transgender rights, including their blocked gender recognition bill.

JK Rowling's Trans Comments 'Not Criminal' Under Scotland's New Hate Crime Law, Police SayGraeme Demianyk is a news editor at HuffPost UK, and is based in New York. As well as being night new editor, he has written extensively on the Grenfell tower disaster and the UK's housing crisis.

JK Rowling's defiant trans tweets are NOT criminal: Police refuse to arrest author amid furious...Furious protesters staged a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh after the SNP's controversial new hate crime laws. Those rallying against it, called the new laws a 'dictatorship' and 'the most ridiculous authoritarian' regime.

