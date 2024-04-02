JK Rowling's posts about Scotland's new hate crime law deemed 'not criminal' by Police Scotland

Harry Potter author JK Rowling's posts about Scotland's new hate crime law are "not criminal", Police Scotland have said. The force said they received complaints regarding the writer's posts on X, formerly Twitter, stating transwomen are men and challenging police to arrest her for her views.

Rowling, who said she was out the country, said if her posts were an offence under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act – which came into force on Monday – she would "look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment". She said "freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal". A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received complaints in relation to the social media post. "The comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken

