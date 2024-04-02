JK Rowling's comments on new hate crime laws not considered criminal, police say

JK Rowling's comments about new hate crime laws 'are not assessed to be criminal', police have said, as they confirmed no further action would be taken. The Harry Potter author dared police to arrest her on social media over the legislation that came into force in Scotland this week.
The new measures aim to tackle the harm caused by hatred and prejudice, extending protections from abusive behaviour to people on grounds including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. But the writer has become an outspoken critic of the Scottish government's stance on trans right, including their gender recognition bill which aimed to make it easier for people to legally change their gender, but was blocked by Westminste
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Author JK Rowling warns Scotland’s new hate crime law is ‘wide open to abuse’But First Minister Humza Yousaf insisted that the new legislation would help tackle a ‘rising tide’ of hate.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »