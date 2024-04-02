JK Rowling's comments on new hate crime laws deemed 'not criminal' by Scottish police

Police in Scotland say JK Rowling's comments on new hate crime laws are "not criminal" after she dared them to "arrest" her. In an 11-tweet post shared to social media, Ms Rowling opposed the new legislation which came into effect on 1st April.Ms Rowling, who lives in Edinburgh, has been an outspoken critic of the trans rights movement and said the new law was "wide open to abuse by activists".
On Tuesday, Police Scotland confirmed it had received complaints about the social media post but that no action would be taken.In response to the news, Rowling posted on Twitter/X: "I hope every woman in Scotland who wishes to speak up for the reality and importance of biological sex will be reassured by this announcement, and I trust that all women - irrespective of profile or financial means - will be treated equally under the la
