JK Rowling faces no action from Scottish police over gender critical tweets

Police Scotland have confirmed no action is to be taken against JK Rowling after she challenged new hate legislation north of the border with a flurry of gender critical posts on X, formerly Twitter. Reports were made against the Harry Potter author but police have assessed her tweets against Scotland's new hate crime laws - already slammed by footballer Ally McCoist - and found they did not breach the legislation.
Ms Rowling, a prominent gender-identity critic, had been reported to police after referring to a number of transgender women including campaigners, convicted prisoners and celebrities as 'men' in a range of tweets reported to the forc
Police Scotland taking no action on JK Rowling 'hate crime' postPOLICE Scotland has said it is not taking any faction on a JK Rowling Twitter/X post where she challenged the force to arrest her.
