JK Rowling Criticizes New Hate Crime Laws in Scotland

JK Rowling has launched a blistering attack on new hate crime laws which came into force across Scotland today. The multi-millionaire author - a frequent critic of the Scottish Government's stance on transgender rights - warned the legislation was "wide open to abuse". In a series of messages shared with her 14 million followers on social media, Rowling said: "Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.

"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment." Rowling's message was shared after an SNP minister has warned Scots "could be investigated" for misgendering someone online under new the new law

