Jim McGuinness prepares for Ulster Senior Football Championship

His second tenure as Donegal manager has gotten off to an ideal start with promotion secured as Division Two champions. Jim McGuinness can now get on with the business of plotting Derry ’s downfall in the Ulster Senior Football Championship . He has been there before in his first stint when Mickey Harte ’s Tyrone were the kingpins of Ulster. Back then the likes of Owen Mulligan, Ryan McMenamin and Kevin Hughes went toe-to-toe with the likes of Neil and Eamon McGee.

Read more: Tyrone legend Sean Cavanagh issues stark warning to Derry after Division One success Read more: Ulster SFC 2024 Preview: Team-by-team guide, predictions, betting odds and more The modern game is different and, perhaps, some great players of previous eras wouldn’t get the opportunity to shine these days. Speaking at the recent launch of the Ulster Championship, McGuinness isn’t sure that’s a good thing and admitted that the “rawness” is gone from the modern gam

Donegal boss Jim McGuinness gives his take on the League finals debate'I played in the Railway Cup and I loved it. People talked that competition down into oblivion. The same is going on now with the provincial Championships and the same is going on now with the Leagues.'

Donegal boss Jim McGuinness bemoans the lack of characters in the modern game“We were playing Dublin in 1993 and we were staying in the Regency Hotel the night before the league final and the whole team went down to the Cat and Cage pub and had five or six drinks. There was no big talk about it.'

2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship Begins with Monaghan vs Cavan DerbyThe 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship kicks off with the Monaghan vs Cavan derby. Several Ulster counties aim to continue their strong Spring form, while others hope for an improvement. Derry, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, Donegal, and Cavan are set to participate in the All-Ireland series. Antrim, Fermanagh, and Down must reach the provincial final to qualify for the Super 16.

