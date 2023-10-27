Jim Magilton admits Linfield defeat was 'tough' but he knows how to respond

Last week's defeat to Linfield may have been a tough one to take for Cliftonville, but boss Jim Magilton says they have to lick their wounds and go again.

The Reds took the game to the league leaders and did everything but score at Solitude before they were hit by Chris McKee's late sucker punch. Despite the disappointment Magilton insisted there were plenty of positives for his players to take out of the game as they look to get back to winning ways again when they visit Coleraine this afternoon."I thought we were excellent against Linfield," he said.

"We were very aggressive and positive in our approach and we limited the league leaders to very few chances. "Overall you couldn't knock our effort and quality and the opportunities we created in the game. On another night we go and win the game."They have a very experienced team who can see games out. They took their chances and we ended up losing 1-0. headtopics.com

"If I thought we lost 1-0 badly and we didn't play particularly well, or we didn't have the right effort or application in the game it would be very different. "I was delighted with the performance but I'm really disappointed for the players because they put so much into the game. It was a tough one to take.

"We'll be ready to go again. We told the players they can be very proud of their performance, yes we lost the game and it's a lesson learnt, but we go again. "I talk about the performance every week and now we have to lick our wounds and get ready for Coleraine. headtopics.com

"There were plenty of positives for us to take out of the game. We got Stephen Mallon out on the pitch again and got more minutes for Ronan Hale.The defeat to Linfield was Cliftonville's first in six league games.Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney is hoping his players have learnt from that fateful night in north Belfast as they too look for a positive response following their defeat last week.

