Jim Davidson to Marry for the Sixth Time

Jim Davidson is engaged and set to marry for a sixth time. The comic, 70, struck up a new romance with new girlfriend Natasha , 47, earlier this year after splitting from his wife of 14 years, Michelle Cotton. And when Jim attended Nigel Farage's 60th birthday party at Boisdale's in Canary Wharf on Wednesday with Natasha on his arm, he was telling everyone he can't wait to walk down the aisle with her.

Jim said he is 'completely smitten with her and finally believes he has found 'the one', urging his pals to 'tell her she should marry me'. He also took to the stage at the party where he couldn't stop gushing about his new love who works as a freelance assistant with him on his ustreme.com channe

Jim Davidson Engaged Marriage Natasha Romance Comedian Love Relationship

