Jewish groups warn campus ‘is a less safe place’

The new rector of Glasgow University , Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, has caused controversy by accusing the institution of colluding in the murder of innocent civilians. He won a landslide election with 80% of the student vote and used disputed statistics to claim that Israel is responsible for the deaths of 53,000 Palestinians. In his inaugural speech, he quoted Bobby Sands and vowed to change the definition of anti-Semitism on campus, which has alarmed Jewish representatives.

Dr Abu-Sittah also claimed to have been forcibly prevented from speaking in Germany about his work in Gaza hospitals

Glasgow University Rector Controversy Anti-Semitism Jewish Community Palestine Israel Statistics Speech Election

