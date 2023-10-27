Jetsetter meets 'love of her life' while popping to loo in Thai bar

A jetsetter is urging singletons to ditch dating apps after meeting the 'love of her life' while popping to the loo in a Thai bar. Globetrotter Ayana Smith was three weeks into her year-long journey around South East Asia when she met her now boyfriend Scott Shippen, from Hebburn in County Durham, at a boozer in Chiang Mai.

"I like meeting people in person, this is in terms of relationships and friendships too. I've been on Hinge a bit in the past but I hate having to talk to someone online and then having to meet them. Travel-loving Ayana says she understands why people may initially be nervous to book a solo trip but says it was one of the best decisions she's ever made. Ayana said: "I always tell people to go even if they are nervous. I always get nervous booking a solo trip.

"I was used to solo travelling and speaking to people I didn't know so I thought I should just go over to his table that night and sit with him and his friends. I sat down on the other side of the table and we were screaming across the table to each other because the music was so loud. headtopics.com

After exploring Thailand, the pair travelled to Cambodia and then flew to Australia to enjoy two weeks Down Under. Ayana said: "I set off on my solo travels in August 2022 after au-pairing in Europe for a while and I went to Mexico, then Central America and then I headed to Asia.

"We went to Koh Samui and Pig Island and this was the first time it was just us two and it was so nice. We met on March 4th and we were never separated from then so we just say we were girlfriend and boyfriend from this point on. We were going out from the day we met, we were never apart." headtopics.com

