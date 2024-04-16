Jet2holidays Relaunches 'Bid for a Break' Campaign for Summer 2024 Getaways

Jet2holidays has today relaunched its ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, giving holidaymakers the chance to pay as little as just a few pence for a summer 2024 getaway. The tour operator has a total of four holidays to bid on between April 15 and May 9 for customers with a myJet2 customer account, with a new holiday being auctioned off each week.

Bidding opens at midnight every Monday from April 15 and closes at one minute to midnight on a Thursday, giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunities to submit their bids until May 9. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With summer fast approaching, we know customers are eagerly looking towards their upcoming holidays. Therefore, we are delighted to be bringing back our highly sought-after Bid for a Break campaign to help holidaymakers escape to the sunshine.

"The campaign has proved extremely popular, so we have every confidence that holidaymakers will be excited at another chance to book a getaway for as little as just a few pence. We are always giving our customers more, so we are thrilled to be offering four lucky holidaymakers something to look forward to by jetting away with Jet2holidays. We wish everyone the best of luck.”

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

