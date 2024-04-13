Jet2holidays Expands Offering to Bulgaria with Package Holidays to Sozopol

Jet2holidays is expanding its offering to Bulgaria by adding package holidays to the popular resort of Sozopol . Holidaymakers can fly directly from East Midlands Airport to Sozopol and choose from a range of 3 to 4-star hotels with different board options. Sozopol offers beautiful beaches, charming architecture, and a variety of shops, bars, and restaurants. There are also nature reserves and a waterpark for visitors to enjoy.

CEO Steve Heapy is pleased to offer this new destination in response to high demand for getaways to Bulgaria

