Jet2 launches winter sun sale for Scots with up to £50 off popular destinations

As the clocks have now gone back and the weather is set to get colder and darker, it's no surprise that many of us may be daydreaming about a holiday in the sun.

The budget airline is offering up to £50 off per person on all of its winter package holidays until January 2024, with popular beachy destinations on the list such as Lanzarote, Palma, Tenerife and the Algarve.

There is a wide array of holiday options available from self-catering to room-only, as well as bed and breakfast, across a range of popular winter hotspots in the Mediterranean and Canaries to name a few. headtopics.com

Tourists can choose to soak up the sun in the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga) and Majorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Malta and Cyprus (Paphos).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the clocks change and winter looms, we know people will be looking to get away to escape the gloom. "As well as providing plenty of choice and flexibility, we are also launching a sale so customers can look forward to a holiday for less this winter. Customers want reassurance, value and quality right now when it comes to holidays, and as the UK’s largest tour operator, they should look no further than Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks for a winter escape. headtopics.com

