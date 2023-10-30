Jet2 launches flights from Glasgow Airport to 20 locations

After the clocks went back over the weekend marking the end of British Summer Time, Jet2 is giving holidaymakers the chance to escape darker, colder nights with a selection of flights to sunny climates.

The travel firm is giving customers up to £50 per person off all its winter holidays from November 2023 to January 2024 with a variety of discounts across multiple destinations. There are a total of 12 'winter sun' destinations available including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Alicante, Malaga, Majorca, Faro, Madeira, Antalya, Malta and Cyprus.

Meanwhile, those looking to expand their cultural horizons, go sightseeing or even visit some Christmas markets can enjoy trips to a range of popular cities such as Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague Rome and Venice. headtopics.com

Jet2's CEO Steve Heapy said: “As the clocks change and winter looms, we know people will be looking to get away to escape the gloom. "With a fantastic selection of holidays on sale for Winter 23/24, we are giving them the chance to do just that.

"Whether it is winter sun or discovering a new city, our Winter Sun and City Breaks programmes are jam-packed with choice and offer something for everyone. "As well as providing plenty of choice and flexibility, we are also launching a sale so customers can look forward to a holiday for less this winter. headtopics.com

"Customers want reassurance, value and quality right now when it comes to holidays, and as the UK’s largest tour operator, they should look no further than Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks when it comes to getting away this winter.”

The sale applies to all package holidays booked through Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, VIBE by Jet2holidays, Indulgent Escapes and Jet2Villas for travel between November 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

