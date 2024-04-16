Jet2 Launches 'Bid for a Break' Promotion with Bargain Holiday Prices

Jet2 customers have bagged holidays for a bargain price and the airline is now offering more trips for potentially very low prices.

The holidays available to bid on will include: a seven-night Jet2holiday for two adults and two children to the Hotel Altamadores in Gran Canaria, a seven-night stay for two adults to the NG Phaselis Bay LifeStyle Resort in Antalya, and a week getaway for two adults to the Dalmacija Places Hotel by Valamar in Split. Since launching in 2021, people have bagged the holidays for as little as 2p.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "With Summer fast approaching, we know customers are eagerly looking towards their upcoming holidays. Therefore, we are delighted to be bringing back our highly sought-after Bid for a Break campaign to help holidaymakers escape to the sunshine.

