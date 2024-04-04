Jet2 flight makes emergency landing at East Midlands Airport

A Jet2 flight going to Fuerteventura has made an emergency landing on East Midlands Airport (EMA). The plane departed from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) at around 9am on Thursday morning (April 4) and was reported to have landed on EMA at around 10am. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 , was spotted holding over LBA only minutes after departure, later diverting to EMA.
Operations Director at East Midlands Airport Simon Hinchley said: "A flight had to make an emergency landing at East Midlands Airport this morning, this was dealt with in line with our emergency procedures. "We are working to ensure the affected passengers can continue their journey as soon as possible.” Customers will be transferred onto a standby aircraft and flown to their destination, Jet2 has confirme
