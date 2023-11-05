Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sexy Outfit During Girls' Night Out

Jessica Simpson looked stunning during a girls' night out with her friends on Friday. The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her sexy and glamorous outfit with knee-high, platform boots and a feathered clutch purse. She put on a busty display in a very low-cut, skintight satin minidress with a black, lace detail in the middle of her waist.

The Dukes of Hazzard star — who marked six years of sobriety by sharing an 'unrecognizable' photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday — quoted an inspirational message in her caption. 'What's yours will find you when you least expect it,' she wrote alongside photos of her mesmerizing evening look. Red hot: Jessica Simpson looked stunning during a girls' night out with her friends on Friday. The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her sexy and glamorous outfit with knee-high, platform boots and a feathered clutch purse In the photos, the actress was seen with her platinum blonde tresses left down in a sleek and straight hairstyle. She also rocked a dark, sultry eye makeup look teamed with a nude pink glossy lip. For an additional touch of glamour, she was also seen with a long, pink manicure and stacks of gold chain bracelets. Simpson shared various pictures and videos showing off her bombshell look and also reposted celebrity makeup-artist Joyce Bonelli'

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOURMAGUK: Why is Jessica Simpson's weight still fair game for ridicule and debate?Jessica Simpson has posted an image marking six years sober, but some people took it as a chance to comment on her weight.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Jessica Simpson, 43, shares 'unrecognizable' photo taken six years ago before she got soberJessica Simpson slays in black co-ord covered in slit cutouts while stepping out with her hubby Eric Johnson. Jessica accessorizes with diamond chains and platform combat boots.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Jessica Simpson, 43, and her mini-me daughter Maxwell, 11, could pass for SISTERS as they pose side...Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell looked pictured perfect as they promoted event at PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park. Jessica was chic in a pink mini dress while Maxwell kept it casual in double denim.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Jessica Simpson, 43, and her mini-me daughter Maxwell, 11, could pass for SISTERS as they pose side...Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell looked pictured perfect as they promoted event at PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park. Jessica was chic in a pink mini dress while Maxwell kept it casual in double denim.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Jessica Simpson, 43, and her mini-me daughter Maxwell, 11, could pass for SISTERS as they pose side...Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell looked pictured perfect as they promoted event at PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park. Jessica was chic in a pink mini dress while Maxwell kept it casual in double denim.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her beauty regime: 5 products she swears byThe Just Like That actress shared her go-to beauty products with HELLO!

Source: hellomag | Read more »