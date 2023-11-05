Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sexy Outfit During Girls' Night Out

Jessica Simpson looked stunning during a girls' night out with her friends on Friday. The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her sexy and glamorous outfit with knee-high, platform boots and a feathered clutch purse. She put on a busty display in a very low-cut, skintight satin minidress with a black, lace detail in the middle of her waist.
The Dukes of Hazzard star — who marked six years of sobriety by sharing an 'unrecognizable' photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday — quoted an inspirational message in her caption. 'What's yours will find you when you least expect it,' she wrote alongside photos of her mesmerizing evening look. Red hot: Jessica Simpson looked stunning during a girls' night out with her friends on Friday. The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her sexy and glamorous outfit with knee-high, platform boots and a feathered clutch purse In the photos, the actress was seen with her platinum blonde tresses left down in a sleek and straight hairstyle. She also rocked a dark, sultry eye makeup look teamed with a nude pink glossy lip. For an additional touch of glamour, she was also seen with a long, pink manicure and stacks of gold chain bracelets. Simpson shared various pictures and videos showing off her bombshell look and also reposted celebrity makeup-artist Joyce Bonelli'
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »
Source: hellomag | Read more »