Jessica Alba's First Public Appearance Since Leaving The Honest Company

Jessica Alba was seen going to a family dinner in Los Feliz , her first public appearance since leaving The Honest Company . She was joined by her husband and two of their children. She wore an all-black outfit with Nike sneakers and accessorized with gold jewelry .
Jessica Alba Steps Down as Chief Creative Officer at Honest CompanyJessica Alba, the famous actress known for her roles in Dark Angel, Sin City, and Fantastic Four, is stepping down as chief creative officer at the personal care company she founded. She will remain on the board of Honest Company but will focus on new endeavors. The company recently went public and had its first profitable quarter since mid-2021.
Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she foundedThe actress will keep a seat on the board of Honest.
