Jess Fishlock deserves to be Wales' record goalscorer, says Helen Ward

Former Wales striker Helen Ward says Jess Fishlock "deserves" to claim her crown as Wales ' record goalscorer . Fishlock scored twice in Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier as Wales beat Croatia 4-0 in Wrexham to take her tally to 42. "It's been coming for a while, I've played with Jess for 15 years and she's an incredible professional, 150 games on Tuesday," Ward told BBC Wales .
Attacking midfielder Fishlock is Wales' record cap holder and is set to play her 150th game for her country against Kosovo on Tuesday in another Euro qualifier."There isn't a person more deserving to hold all the records because she's that good, she's a superstar not just here in Wales but globally as well," Ward told Radio Wales Breakfast. "I said on the radio last night that I'll be the first one to give her a cwtch when she does break that record, because there's no ifs and buts about it, she will do it
Jess Fishlock Wales Record Goalscorer Helen Ward Euro 2025 Qualifier Croatia Wrexham Cap Holder Kosovo
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Watch: Euro 2025 qualifier - Wales 2-0 Croatia - Fishlock nets secondWales begin their Euro 2025 qualifier against Croatia at the Racecourse in Wrexham.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »