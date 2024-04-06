Jess Fishlock deserves to be Wales' record goalscorer, says Helen Ward

Former Wales striker Helen Ward says Jess Fishlock "deserves" to claim her crown as Wales ' record goalscorer . Fishlock scored twice in Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier as Wales beat Croatia 4-0 in Wrexham to take her tally to 42. "It's been coming for a while, I've played with Jess for 15 years and she's an incredible professional, 150 games on Tuesday," Ward told BBC Wales .

Attacking midfielder Fishlock is Wales' record cap holder and is set to play her 150th game for her country against Kosovo on Tuesday in another Euro qualifier."There isn't a person more deserving to hold all the records because she's that good, she's a superstar not just here in Wales but globally as well," Ward told Radio Wales Breakfast. "I said on the radio last night that I'll be the first one to give her a cwtch when she does break that record, because there's no ifs and buts about it, she will do it

Jess Fishlock Wales Record Goalscorer Helen Ward Euro 2025 Qualifier Croatia Wrexham Cap Holder Kosovo

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wales boss Wilkinson lauds 'iconic' FishlockNew Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson lauds Jess Fishlock after naming her 26-player squad for the opening Euro 2025 qualifiers against Croatia and Kosovo.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Watch: Euro 2025 qualifier - Wales 2-0 Croatia - Fishlock nets secondWales begin their Euro 2025 qualifier against Croatia at the Racecourse in Wrexham.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Fishlock stars as Wales make perfect startJess Fishlock inspires Wales to a 4-0 win over Croatia as their bid to qualify for a first major tournament gets off to a dream start in Wrexham.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Joe Allen interview: Swansea midfielder chats South Wales derby and Wales retirementSwansea midfielder Joe Allen discusses the upcoming South Wales derby against Cardiff, and becoming a Wales fan after retiring from international duty.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Wales Defeats Croatia 4-0 in Bid for First Major TournamentJess Fishlock inspired Wales to a 4-0 win over Croatia as their bid to qualify for a first major tournament got off to a dream start in Wrexham.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

'I'm 37, this is probably my last campaign'Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock accepts the Euro 2025 campaign will 'probably' be the last of her international career.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »