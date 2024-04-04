Jermain Defoe to Open Football Academy in East Durham

Former Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe is set to open a new football academy in East Durham . The ex-footballer, who also had stints at Tottenham and Rangers, has teamed up with East Durham College to launch The Jermain Defoe Football Academy in September 2024. It aims to provide both male and female students with the opportunity to develop their football talent, whilst also benefiting from academic tuition from sport lecturers at the college.

On the pitch, students will develop their skills through regular training with UEFA-licensed coaches, including former Sunderland defender, Darren Holloway, and special sessions with Defoe

Jermain Defoe Football Academy East Durham Partnership Talent Development Academic Tuition

