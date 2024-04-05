Jermain Defoe interested in becoming Sunderland's next manager

Former England international Jermain Defoe has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next manager of Sunderland . Sunderland , who travel to Leeds United on Tuesday night, are without a permanent head coach at present after sacking Michael Beale in February with Mike Dodds taking on the role on an interim basis until the end of the season.
The Black Cats were among those teams targeting a play-off place over Christmas, but over the last couple of months they have slipped out of the top half of the table and on Monday they were beaten 5-1 at the Stadium of Light by Blackburn Rovers. As such, the club are in desperate need of a new man with fresh ideas to step in and Defoe believes he could be that guy. The 41-year-old had two spells at Sunderland as a player and since his retirement in 2022, he has been working in coachin
